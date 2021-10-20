US DEA asks public to drop off leftover medications before they become temptation for thieves

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most of us don’t consider our homes as a pit stop for drug dealers to restock, but according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that’s exactly what’s happening.

Kathy Federico, with the DEA, says the bad guys are raiding homes, looking for leftover medications and stealing them to sell on the street.

“Your friends, friends of friends, and some instances where contractors come into your home and the one place they go is into your bathrooms,” said Federico. ”We’re trying to get everyone to clean them out so they’re not there for temptation for people to try and steal.“

The DEA says if you have leftover medications don’t flush them.

Instead bring them to a drop-off site Saturday, October 23rd for drug take-back day.

“Every six months, we have this opportunity to discuss with our loved ones the dangers of these medications that are just sitting in your home,” said Federico.

Back in April, more than 60 thousand pounds of medications were turned in.

Can’t come on the 23rd?

You can find a location to drop off your medications anytime here.

