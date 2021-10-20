2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Vaccine should be available for children soon and a local infectious disease specialist urges parents to take advantage

By Brian Duffy
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The White House has rolled out a plan they hope will lead to millions of American children receiving the COVID vaccine sometime, depending on FDA approval, in November.

The White House said that they have 25 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough for every single 5 to 11 year olds in the country and that 15 million doses will be ready to ship a week after the vaccine is approved for use in children in that age group.

That’s good news according to University Hospitals Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amy Edwards who is also heartened by the government’s plan to make the vaccine accessible across the country.

“Access has been a big problem from the beginning especially for people in poorer communities, people in rural communities, or minority communities,” Dr. Edwards said.

The key element moving forward according to Dr. Edwards will be to educate parents about making the right decision about vaccinating their children.

The issue she hears brought up most frequently is that parents are concerned with the potential for long-term side effects from the vaccine.

“There is no such thing as a long-term side effect from a vaccine,” she said, “All the effects that a vaccine is going to have on a body are going to happen in the first 4 to 6 weeks after the dose.”

Dr. Edwards, a pediatrician, and a mother said she is going to put her money where her mouth is and will have her 5-year-old daughter vaccinated as soon as possible.

