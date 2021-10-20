Wisconsin man identified as suspect accused of fatally stabbing 66-year-old Indiana victim at Ohio Turnpike plaza

CLYDE, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators looking into the deadly stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday at an Ohio Turnpike service plaza have identified both the suspect and victim who died.

Charges for Thomas C. Conner, a 51-year-old resident of Beloit, Wisc., are under review by the Sandusky County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

**19 News will live stream an update from investigators at 3 p.m. on Wednesday**

Conner is accused of stabbing two people on Tuesday afternoon in an apparent random attack at the Erie Islands Service Plaza along the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County.

Troopers and Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the turnpike plaza and found Conner openly wielding a knife in the parking lot.

The OSHP said a deputy shot Conner after he refused to comply with orders and charged at law enforcement with the knife. Less lethal attempts were made, but the efforts to stop Conner were initially unsuccessful.

Conner was eventually flown via helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.

While at the scene, two victims of Conner’s alleged attack were found.

David S. Diederich was one of the victims who was stabbed. Authorities said the 66-year-old man from La Porte, Ind. died at the scene.

A second victim, identified as a 53-year-old man from Delavan, Wisc. suffered life-threatening injuries at the time, but he has since been released from the hospital.

The motive of the attack is now known at this time.

The homicide and assault investigation is being conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The deputy-involved shooting incident involving the armed suspect is being overseen by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.