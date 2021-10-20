2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman robs 84-year-old man outside Cleveland Key Bank

(Cleveland police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to identify a woman wanted for aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at the Key Bank at 911 East 185th Street, according to Cleveland Police.

An 84-year-old man was leaving the bank with $1,100 in cash when the suspect knocked him down and threatened to shoot him, according to police.

The suspect got away with his wallet and the cash.

If you have any information, call 216-621-1234 or call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Fentanyl pressed Xanax found all over west side of Cleveland
Overdoses are skyrocketing across Northeast Ohio as a bad batch of pills is making the rounds...
Fentanyl pressed Xanax plastered over west side of Cleveland
84-year-old man robbed
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge