Woman robs 84-year-old man outside Cleveland Key Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to identify a woman wanted for aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at the Key Bank at 911 East 185th Street, according to Cleveland Police.

An 84-year-old man was leaving the bank with $1,100 in cash when the suspect knocked him down and threatened to shoot him, according to police.

The suspect got away with his wallet and the cash.

If you have any information, call 216-621-1234 or call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.