20-year-old man shot in parking lot of Panera Bread in Northfield

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Panera Bread in Northfield Center Township Wednesday evening.

Summit County Sheriff Deputies said the victim was arguing with a woman in the parking lot of the restaurant on Golden Link Boulevard, when an armed man approached them.

Deputies said the two men got into a physical fight and the 20-year-old was shot.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital by Macedonia firefighters. His condition has also not been released.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. No further description of the suspect has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-5404.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.