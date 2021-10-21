2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$250,000 bond for Lakewood man charged in attempt kidnapping at Madison Park

Jeremy McCusker (Source: Lakewood police)
Jeremy McCusker (Source: Lakewood police)((Source: Lakewood police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Lakewood man is now facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to kidnap a child during a soccer practice at Madison Park Wednesday evening.

Lakewood police charged Jeremy McCusker with kidnapping.

McCusker is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Lakewood Jail. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

According to police, they believe drugs and/or alcohol played a role in his conduct.

Police were called to the park around 6 p.m. Wednesday after witnesses saw a man pick up the child and try to run away.

Several adults intervened and restrained the man until officers arrived.

The child, whose name is not being released, was not hurt.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the Lakewood Parks Security Guard, the youth’s soccer coach, other adults present, and Lakewood Police Officers, the suspect was subdued quickly before the incident could escalate,” said Lakewood Police Captain William Albrecht.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

ODOT struggling to hire seasonal plow drivers
Demand for snow plow drivers is high as ODOT prepares for winter
National School Bus Safety Week
Ohio troopers remind reckless drivers about National School Bus Safety Week
(Source: Akron police)
Man steals cell phones from Metro PCS in Akron
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Haitian gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped victims from Ohio-based missionary if ransom isn’t met