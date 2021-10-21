$250,000 bond for Lakewood man charged in attempt kidnapping at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Lakewood man is now facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to kidnap a child during a soccer practice at Madison Park Wednesday evening.

Lakewood police charged Jeremy McCusker with kidnapping.

McCusker is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Lakewood Jail. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

According to police, they believe drugs and/or alcohol played a role in his conduct.

Police were called to the park around 6 p.m. Wednesday after witnesses saw a man pick up the child and try to run away.

Several adults intervened and restrained the man until officers arrived.

The child, whose name is not being released, was not hurt.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the Lakewood Parks Security Guard, the youth’s soccer coach, other adults present, and Lakewood Police Officers, the suspect was subdued quickly before the incident could escalate,” said Lakewood Police Captain William Albrecht.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.