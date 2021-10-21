86-year-old man missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Missing Adult Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a 86-year-old Cleveland man.

Ramon Deleon left home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t returned.

He was last seen on W. 33rd Street in Cleveland, according to the alert.

Ramon Deleon (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Deleon is described by authorities as 5′6″ tall and 160 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 if you see Ramon Deleon or know his location.

