2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

86-year-old man missing from Cleveland

Ramon Deleon
Ramon Deleon(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Missing Adult Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a 86-year-old Cleveland man.

Ramon Deleon left home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t returned.

He was last seen on W. 33rd Street in Cleveland, according to the alert.

Ramon Deleon
Ramon Deleon(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Deleon is described by authorities as 5′6″ tall and 160 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 if you see Ramon Deleon or know his location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

The Muni Lot
Muni Lot open to tailgaters at noon for Thursday night Browns game
Programs are working to help bridge the digital divide in Wisconsin.
Rocket Community Fund launches ‘Neighbor to Neighbor’ program to help Cleveland residents get internet access
Avon High School closed due to bomb threat
(Source: Cuyahoga Falls)
Power restored in Cuyahoga Falls after city-wide outage