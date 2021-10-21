2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arraignment for North Olmsted business owner accused of sexually assaulting female employees

Kevin Frederick (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Avery Williams and Vic Gideon
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Olmsted business owner accused of sexually assaulting some of his female employees will be arraigned Thursday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Kevin Frederick owns Artist for a Day in the 28000 block of Lorain Road.

Frederick faces several counts of gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition, according to court records.

North Olmsted police allege Frederick assaulted the employees by pinching and smacking their buttocks as a form of punishment for something they did wrong at work.

Police said the touching happened over the victim’s clothing.

The business owner allegedly touched three females, ages 17, 19 and 19, between September 2019 and January 2021, according to police.

The investigation began in January 2021 when the victims reported the alleged abuse to police.

Anyone else who feels they were a victim while working at Artist for a Day should call North Olmsted detectives at 440-777-3535.

