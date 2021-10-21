2 Strong 4 Bullies
Building a Better CLE: Get to know Old Brooklyn

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nestled right next to Parma and south of downtown is Cleveland’s historic neighborhood of Old Brooklyn.

“We have a lot going for us in Old Brooklyn,” said Michael Doherty, Old Brooklyn resident.

Doherty has lived in Old Brooklyn for 31 years.

He has raised his kids in the neighborhood and says he’s stayed here because of how close-knit the community is.

“The neighbors know one another well, it’s a great place to live and raise your kids,” said Doherty.

Doherty says Old Brooklyn has the Cleveland Zoo, Metroparks, and other great attractions.

He says the cost of living in Old Brooklyn is quite appealing as well.

“You have access to some of the finer parts of the city without paying these huge housing costs,” said Doherty.

Thousands of people live in Old Brooklyn, but what about the people who work here? We spoke to a barber here at Top of the Line Barbershop about what he loves about working in this community.

“We have a lot of joy here in Old Brooklyn. Bike shops, coffee shops, barbershops, grocery shops, pharmacies, there’s no need to go anywhere but Old Brooklyn,” said Alexis Claudio.

Claudio has been cutting hair at his brother’s barbershop, Top of the Line, for the past 10 years.

He says the folks in Old Brooklyn welcomed him and his brother with open arms and he loves working in the community.

“The warmth that you feel from the community is so amazing, you can talk one language with one person and talk another language with another, the diversity is so amazing,” said Claudio.

Claudio says something that’s missing from Old Brooklyn is more family-oriented businesses.

“You can add an arcade because there’s a lot of children out there that would like to meet out here... a nice pizza shop, imagine that,” said Claudio.

Claudio and Michael Doherty both say no matter what, they wouldn’t go anywhere else to work or live.

