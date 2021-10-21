City leaders demand accountability over Beachwood cop’s reinstatement after 2019 shooting

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Some city leaders are demanding more accountability after an arbitrator ruled a Beachwood police officer must be rehired, despite losing his job overshooting a teenager in 2019.

Blake Rogers was initially placed on leave, and while no criminal charges were filed against him, the department terminated him in February of 2021.

Last week, an arbitrator ruled the shooting was not justified but that the city’s mishandling of the aftermath should result in Rogers’ reinstatement.

“I was angry, I hope everyone is angry to hear that, and I hope there is some accountability for some of these mistakes,” said city councilman Mike Burkons.

On June 27, 2019, the officer shot a 19-year-old who was accused of stealing a hat from Beachwood Place.

The shooting happened in the mall’s parking lot with families standing nearby.

Police dash cameras recorded Rogers firing his gun through the driver-side window of a vehicle driven by the suspect, Jaquan Jones, as he attempted to flee the parking lot.

Last week’s ruling points to mistakes made by the city in the aftermath.

“In summary, although the arbitrator’s opinion is that the grievant was not justified in using deadly force in this incident, the City did not prove the grievant violated all of the policies listed in the termination letter, and also made numerous due process errors.

“Given the number and seriousness of these errors, the City did not have just cause to terminate the grievant. He is to be reinstated to his position with full benefits as if he had not been terminated.”

Burkons has asked his council colleagues to join him in demanding accountability of city leaders.

He’s also frustrated over the initial lack of transparency.

“I think anybody who saw the footage in the days after and for whatever reason decided to, or allowed the decision to be made to keep this from the public, the media, to keep this from the council for 13 months, yes they should step down without a doubt,” Burkons said.

Here's the release from the Fraternal Order of Police, which fought for the reinstatement of Beachwood officer Blake Rogers. He was fired in February after shooting a teen twice in a mall parking lot back in 2019. pic.twitter.com/OtmVCJYEzR — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) October 14, 2021

In an exchange on Facebook, Burkons challenged council colleague Eric Synenberg to call on current city workers to resign; Burkons did not name any particular employees or officials, however.

In a response, Synenberg said he called on the ex-law director and police chief to resign, both of whom no longer work for the city.

When reached by phone, Synenberg told 19 News he didn’t want to comment on the situation because it was still a legal matter, but he did respond to the Facebook spat.

“My role as a councilperson is not to decide to hire and fire anybody in the city,” he said when asked about the exchange and if any current city workers should lose their jobs.

When the arbitration ruling was made public, 19 News reached out to Mayor Marty Hortwitz via a city spokesperson.

They said the city was considering an appeal of the ruling but declined to comment further.

