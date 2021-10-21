2 Strong 4 Bullies
Demand for snow plow drivers is high as ODOT prepares for winter

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite knowing it’s coming each year, the first significant snowfall catches us all by surprise.

Fall was slow to blow in, but the ODOT is already keeping busy, making sure their trucks are good to go for the messy wintry weather.

Brent Kovacs, the public information officer at ODOT, wants drivers to take it slow in the snow or simply stay off the roads in the inclement weather.

Because of reckless drivers, Kovacs says their job becomes more difficult.

”So ODOT trucks were struck 48 times statewide last year, so every time a plow truck is struck, it can’t obviously clear the snow and ice off the road,” Kovacs said.

But just like every winter, Kovacs says they will pull it together, no matter how much snow or hail there is with a little help from the community.

”Really, the big thing this year is drivers. About a third of our workforce is made up of seasonal employees, and just like other trucking agencies, we are short on seasonal drivers,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

