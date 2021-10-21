Gunman wanted in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - New Philadelphia Police urge the community to come forward with information that could lead to identifying those involved in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight on Tuesday.

Chief Michael Goodwin said it happened at 1 a.m. on Oct. 19 in the area of 11th Street NE and Ray Avenue.

New Philadelphia Police shared surveillance videos of the drive-by shooting on their Facebook page.

If you recognize any of the cars or have any other information on this incident, including video cameras in the area that were recording that night, call 330-343-4488.

