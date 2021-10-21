2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gunman wanted in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - New Philadelphia Police urge the community to come forward with information that could lead to identifying those involved in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight on Tuesday.

Chief Michael Goodwin said it happened at 1 a.m. on Oct. 19 in the area of 11th Street NE and Ray Avenue.

New Philadelphia Police shared surveillance videos of the drive-by shooting on their Facebook page.

If you recognize any of the cars or have any other information on this incident, including video cameras in the area that were recording that night, call 330-343-4488.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Attempted abduction in Lakewood
Lakewood Police investigate possible attempted abduction of child at soccer practice
Gunman wanted in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Gunman wanted in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Gunman wanted in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Gunman wanted in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Gunman wanted in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Gunman wanted in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting