Haitian gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped victims from Ohio-based missionary if ransom isn’t met

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leader of the Haitian gang responsible for kidnapping a group of missionaries from an Ohio-based group has reportedly threatened to begin killing the victims.

According to the Associated Press, the gang leader said violence will be used if the demands of the $17 million ransom are not met.

A statement from the families of the hostages taken during the kidnapping in Haiti was read by a Christian Aid Ministries spokesperson on Thursday, providing an update to the daily practices since the 17 individuals, including five children, were abducted nearly a week ago.

“These families are from Amish, Mennonite, and other Anabaptist communities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Ontario, Canada. They continue to support each other with prayers and encouragement during this difficult time. Times of difficulty have a way of bringing people together.”

The Haitian gang believed to be responsible for the kidnappings asked for a $1 million payment for each abducted individual, totaling a $17 million ransom.

Sixteen U.S. citizens and one Canadian, ranging in ages from 8 months to 48 years old, were among those who were taken in Haiti during a visit to an orphanage, according to Christian Aid Ministries, the Berlin-based group in Holmes County.

In a sign of solidarity, missionary officials from Holmes County said members held a day or fasting and prayer on Thursday for the kidnapped victims.

This is a developing situation.

