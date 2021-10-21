Jarvis Landry activated from Injured Reserve in time for Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The injury-depleted Cleveland Browns received a little good news ahead of Thursday night’s prime-time home game against the Denver Broncos.

Reliable wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from the Injured Reserve list on Thursday after missing the last four games while recovering from a knee injury.

While the return of the five-time Pro Bowl receiver is helpful, the Cleveland Browns will still be without quarterback Baker Mayfield and both star running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

As expected, QB Nick Mullens was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight's game.



Mullens has been with the Browns since early September and has 16 career starts under his belt. Some solid experience behind Keenum for tonight. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 21, 2021

The Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos, both teams with a 3-3 record, for the 8:20 p.m. game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.

