Jarvis Landry activated from Injured Reserve in time for Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos game

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates after scoring a 51-yard touchdown...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates after scoring a 51-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The injury-depleted Cleveland Browns received a little good news ahead of Thursday night’s prime-time home game against the Denver Broncos.

Reliable wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from the Injured Reserve list on Thursday after missing the last four games while recovering from a knee injury.

While the return of the five-time Pro Bowl receiver is helpful, the Cleveland Browns will still be without quarterback Baker Mayfield and both star running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos, both teams with a 3-3 record, for the 8:20 p.m. game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

