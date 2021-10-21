Kohl’s hiring at all Cleveland area stores
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kohl’s is hiring right now for full time, part time and seasonal positions.
The store is hosting a a hiring event from Oct. 21-Oct. 23 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at all stores nationwide.
There are nearly 20 stores in the Cleveland area.
Candidates can receive a job offer that same day, according to Kohl’s representatives.
Kohl’s employees receive store discounts and weekly paychecks.
There is also a hiring bonus for working through the holiday season.
Interested candidates can apply in person, on-line or by texting APPLY to 24508.
