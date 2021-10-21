Kohl’s hiring at all Cleveland area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kohl’s is hiring right now for full time, part time and seasonal positions.

The store is hosting a a hiring event from Oct. 21-Oct. 23 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at all stores nationwide.

There are nearly 20 stores in the Cleveland area.

Candidates can receive a job offer that same day, according to Kohl’s representatives.

Kohl’s employees receive store discounts and weekly paychecks.

There is also a hiring bonus for working through the holiday season.

Interested candidates can apply in person, on-line or by texting APPLY to 24508.

