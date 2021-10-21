2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood Police investigate possible attempted abduction of child at soccer practice

Parents and coach intervene
Attempted abduction in Lakewood
Attempted abduction in Lakewood(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police said witnesses told officers a man picked up a child and attempted to run away during a soccer practice at Madison Park Wednesday night.

Capt. William Albrecht said police got a call around 6 p.m. for a suspicious man who appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance.

The caller said the man left a few minutes later, but then called back to inform police that he returned, according to Albrecht.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the man fighting with the coach and parents, Albrecht said.

Albrecht said police arrested the man and took him to the hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The age of the child is unknown, but Albrecht said the man is 45-years-old.

According to Albrecht, the man has not been charged at this point in the investigation.

19 News will have more details when they are made available.

