Man arrested for deadly shooting of woman in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police have arrested a man for the deadly shooting of a 32-year-old Maple Heights woman.

Police allege John Jordon III killed Chanika Clark on Oct. 12.

According to police, Clark was shot in the 1700 block of Northfield Avenue.

EMS tried to save Clark’s life but were unsuccessful; She died at University Hospitals.

Officers found Jordan at a home in the 17000 Block of Throckley Avenue in Cleveland, according to a department Facebook post.

Jordan was named by East Cleveland police as a person of interest shortly after the deadly shooting.

He was taken into custody on a murder arrest warrant, according to the post.

