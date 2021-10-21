2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man steals cell phones from Metro PCS in Akron

(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man forced his way into a Metro PCS store and stole multiple cell phones, according to police.

Officers said the theft happened early Wednesday morning at the store in the 1600 block of Brittain Road.

After grabbing the phones, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

