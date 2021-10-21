2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and thunder today then a cooler change

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front sweeps through this afternoon. A breezy day ahead with showers and storms in the area. Best chance of rain will be this afternoon. High temperatures in the 60s. A few lake effect showers east of Cleveland this evening. We are still thinking it will mainly be dry for the game. A few showers develop for more areas overnight though as a secondary front tracks through. Temperatures by tomorrow morning around 50 degrees. The rest of the day tomorrow will feature widespread clouds and areas of drizzle. Afternoon temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range. A cloudy Saturday expected with scattered afternoon showers as another disturbance comes in. High temperatures in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Warm October
Record warmth in October so far
Northeast Ohio weather: One more warm day, rain and storms likely on Thursday
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday; wet weather around for the Browns game
Northeast Ohio weather: One more warm day, rain and storms likely on Thursday
Northeast Ohio weather: One more warm day, rain and storms likely on Thursday
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: One more warm day, rain and storms likely on Thursday