Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and thunder today then a cooler change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front sweeps through this afternoon. A breezy day ahead with showers and storms in the area. Best chance of rain will be this afternoon. High temperatures in the 60s. A few lake effect showers east of Cleveland this evening. We are still thinking it will mainly be dry for the game. A few showers develop for more areas overnight though as a secondary front tracks through. Temperatures by tomorrow morning around 50 degrees. The rest of the day tomorrow will feature widespread clouds and areas of drizzle. Afternoon temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range. A cloudy Saturday expected with scattered afternoon showers as another disturbance comes in. High temperatures in the 50s.

