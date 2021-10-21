2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio troopers remind reckless drivers about National School Bus Safety Week

National School Bus Safety Week
National School Bus Safety Week(RPSB)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sargeant Ray Santiago, from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is making sure drivers take National School Bus Safety Week seriously.

He has a son himself and knows what parents go through when they send their kids to school.

“One selfish unsafe act can really change someone’s life,” Santiago said.

Drivers approaching a stopped school bus from either direction are required to be at least 10 feet away from the bus.

Since 2016, there have been more than 6,000 crashes involving school buses in Ohio.

“So you know when you see a stopped school bus, it’s more than just an obstacle or something that’s delaying your commute. Those are students, those are lives that are very important,” Santiago said.

Brian Tiffe is a mechanic working supervisor at Parma City School. He double checks the buses daily to make sure children have what they need.

“Basically, we do our everyday routine where we make sure all the lights, the stop arms, all the safety equipment is on the school buses at all times, making sure it’s all working and people use everything properly,” Tiffe said.

Sgt. Santiago wants people to look beyond the statistics and to understand that these are not just numbers, but young lives.

“Beyond just raising awareness during one week, it’s about really encouraging folks to raise awareness throughout the year,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol
Akron woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Brimfield Township
Commuter Cast
ALERT DAY: Afternoon commuters may face severe storms, heavy rains
I-90 East at West Boulevard
2 West Side crashes cause miles of stop-and-go traffic on I-90
3 cars smashed & pedestrian nearly struck in Warren Township crash caught on tape