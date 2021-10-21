2 Strong 4 Bullies
Overnight house fire in Cleveland’s South Broadway neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A home located in the South Broadway neighborhood was damaged early Thursday morning when a fire broke out.

Cleveland Fire crews responded around 1:15 a.m. to Beyerle Place near Independence Road to battle the blaze.

The residents got out safely; no injuries were reported.

Cleveland Fire is investigating to determine the cause.

Return to 19 News for updates.

