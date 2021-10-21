Overnight house fire in Cleveland’s South Broadway neighborhood
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A home located in the South Broadway neighborhood was damaged early Thursday morning when a fire broke out.
Cleveland Fire crews responded around 1:15 a.m. to Beyerle Place near Independence Road to battle the blaze.
The residents got out safely; no injuries were reported.
Cleveland Fire is investigating to determine the cause.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.