Police chase ends when driver crashes into school bus full of kids

By WTKR Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTKR) - A chase involving a driver of a BMW and sheriff’s deputies from two North Carolina counties ended when the car crashed into a school bus full of children.

The driver eluded police for miles and at one point was speeding up to 100 mph, officials said.

Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said the pursuit began when the driver sped through two school zones in Currituck County, blowing past police.

The driver then made his way into Camden County where deputies were waiting.

“I called him on radio and told him do not chase the vehicle through the school zone if you catch up to it,” Jones said.

He said the car crashed into the bus just seconds later.

Deputies said 50 elementary school children were on the bus. One was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The sheriff rushed to what he described as a chaotic scene.

“The children were visibly shaken,” Jones said. “We got the children that were not injured and put them off the bus and in a safe location in the building.”

The kids waited at a nearby agriculture building near the crash site as frantic parents picked them up.

Pieces of the car and bus were strewn across the highway, and skid marks showed where the car went off the road following the crash.

The driver faces a felony charge for speeding to elude arrest.

