Record warmth in October so far

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’ve been thinking that October 2021 has been unusually warm around here, you’re absolutely right.

If October were to end right now, this would be the warmest October on record in Cleveland.

(And in Akron, and in Mansfield, and in Toledo, and in Erie, PA, and in Youngstown.)

Our team of 19 First Alert meteorologists has been tracking the warmth all month.

This afternoon, the National Weather Service in Cleveland released the most recent numbers from around our region.

#Hotober🥵2021! As of today, this #October🍂🍁is currently the warmest ever for northern #Ohio and NW #Pennsylvania. Here is a look at the current average temp for the month and 2nd ranking. We will likely finish Top 1 or 2 at the end.#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/8Ja6Pgxpz3 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 20, 2021

Today was yet another warmer-than-average day with high temperatures in the 70s.

Typical highs this time of the year are only in the low 60s.

Cooler air will arrive Friday.

Highs will only top out in the 50s from Friday through the weekend.

We’ll be back to more seasonable temperatures by the middle of next week.

Even with the short term cooldown, for most climate data sites around the region, including Cleveland, October 2021 will still end up being one of the warmest Octobers on record.

While the warm weather has been wonderful for outdoor activities, it hasn’t been good for the prospect of Fall foliage.

Changing leaves are a harbinger of Fall in northern Ohio, but warmer-than-normal weather has significantly delayed (and dulled) the vibrant colors we can often see this time of the year.

A few cooler nights over the course of the weekend should help the color change process along.

A lack of strong, wind-driven storms also means that we’ll be hanging on to plenty of leaves on the trees even into November.

