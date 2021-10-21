Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous tornados touched down on Thursday afternoon throughout Northeast Ohio, leaving devastating destruction in their wake.

Ashland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, Summit, Stark, Trumbull. and Wayne counties were each under a tornado warning at some point in the day.

[ Tornadoes touch down as severe storms strike Northeast Ohio counties ]

Social media has been flooded with photos and videos of storm damage in several counties.

Wickliffe

More damage pictures of what was likely a tornado. NWS Cleveland will send out survey teams tomorrow to look at areas of damage and figure out how strong and how many tornado tracks we had this afternoon/evening.#OHwx #NWS #Cleveland #Tornadoes #October https://t.co/2Z1hhiNiIY — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 21, 2021

@NWSCLE Tornado for sure .. The neighbor saw it pic.twitter.com/jRO8cYKCxb — Chapp (@wickliffe092) October 21, 2021

Twinsburg

Tornado sirens going off in Twinsburg, Ohio. Video by @factualbent #ohwx pic.twitter.com/aW9JaoQ1Zy — Great Lakes Storm Chasing (@GLstormchasing) October 21, 2021

Jackson Township

@NWSCLE @WEWS @MarkJWeather tornado damage fisher park again it through a dugout cover 200 yards pic.twitter.com/QpVJkQVyNx — Matthew Beaber (@BeaberMatthew) October 21, 2021

Hudson

@BetsyKling @wkycweather video from downtown Hudson taken at 5:15pm as storm passed through pic.twitter.com/IiSChqvzAy — Darby Johnson ☈ (@DarbyEJohnson) October 21, 2021

Aurora

Video of damage and tree debris from likely a tornado near Aurora/Streetsboro area near State Route 43 earlier this evening.#OHwx #NWS #Cleveland #Tornado https://t.co/bRkCxt5QRP — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.