2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous tornados touched down on Thursday afternoon throughout Northeast Ohio, leaving devastating destruction in their wake.

Ashland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, Summit, Stark, Trumbull. and Wayne counties were each under a tornado warning at some point in the day.

[ Tornadoes touch down as severe storms strike Northeast Ohio counties ]

Social media has been flooded with photos and videos of storm damage in several counties.

Wickliffe

Twinsburg

Jackson Township

Hudson

Aurora

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Oct. 21, 2021 storm in Garrettsville by Brooke Myers
Tornadoes touch down as severe storms strike Northeast Ohio counties
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty showers continue Thursday night as cooler weather returns
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/21/2021
Warm October
October 2021 might end up being the hottest on record for Cleveland