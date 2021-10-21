2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Forecast: Severe weather moves out; cooler temperatures move in

Oct. 21, 2021 storm in Garrettsville by Brooke Myers
Oct. 21, 2021 storm in Garrettsville by Brooke Myers(Brooke Myers)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired for northern Ohio tonight.

In the wake of today’s system, clouds will thicken back up tonight.

Widely scattered light to moderate rain will develop across the area

Hit or miss light showers will linger into Friday.

Much colder air will move in tonight.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

Highs will only be in the 50s from Friday through next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday; wet weather around for the Browns game