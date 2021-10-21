19 First Alert Forecast: Severe weather moves out; cooler temperatures move in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired for northern Ohio tonight.

In the wake of today’s system, clouds will thicken back up tonight.

Widely scattered light to moderate rain will develop across the area

Hit or miss light showers will linger into Friday.

Much colder air will move in tonight.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

Highs will only be in the 50s from Friday through next Tuesday.

