18-year-old North Olmsted girl missing since Thursday

NORTH OLMSETD, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are asking for help finding an 18-year-old girl.

Destiny Taylor was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.

According to family members, she has not responded to any messages which is very out of character for her.

Destiny normally wears glasses, black tennis shoes and carries a black and white purse.

She is 4′11″ and about 90 pounds.

If you have any information, please call Det. Margery Jones at 440-777-3535.

