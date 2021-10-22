18-year-old North Olmsted girl missing since Thursday
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSETD, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are asking for help finding an 18-year-old girl.
Destiny Taylor was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.
According to family members, she has not responded to any messages which is very out of character for her.
Destiny normally wears glasses, black tennis shoes and carries a black and white purse.
She is 4′11″ and about 90 pounds.
If you have any information, please call Det. Margery Jones at 440-777-3535.
