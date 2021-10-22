2 Strong 4 Bullies
18-year-old North Olmsted girl missing since Thursday

Destiny Taylor (Source: North Olmsted police)
Destiny Taylor (Source: North Olmsted police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSETD, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are asking for help finding an 18-year-old girl.

Destiny Taylor was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Destiny Taylor was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2021.
Destiny Taylor was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2021.

According to family members, she has not responded to any messages which is very out of character for her.

Destiny normally wears glasses, black tennis shoes and carries a black and white purse.

She is 4′11″ and about 90 pounds.

If you have any information, please call Det. Margery Jones at 440-777-3535.

