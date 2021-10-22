2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 missing Cleveland boys believed to be together

2 missing Cleveland boys believed to be together
2 missing Cleveland boys believed to be together(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police ask the community to help find two missing teenage boys who detectives believe are together and receiving help.

Police identified them as 15-year-old Brad Kvet Jr. and 16-year-old Christian Vivian.

Kvet is 5′10″ tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Brad Kvet Jr.
Brad Kvet Jr.(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Vivian is 5′4″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Christian Vivian
Christian Vivian(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Christian Vivian
Christian Vivian(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

“They both know that they are listed as missing and are evading the police and being unruly. Police believe both Brad and Christian are together and are receiving help. Anyone found assisting their unruly behavior will be charged accordingly,” the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee said.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Kvet or Vivian or have any information on where they may be.

Police need your help locating two missing juveniles, Christian Vivian and Brad Kvet Jr. The first photo is of Brad Kvet, who is described as a white male, age 16, 5′10″ tall, weighing 220 pounds. The second two photos are of Christian Vivian, who is described as a white male, age 15, 5′4″ tall, weighing 180 pounds. They both know that they are listed as missing and are evading the police and being unruly. Police believe both Brad and Christian are together and are receiving help. Anyone found assisting their unruly behavior will be charged accordingly. If anyone has information on their whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Black women are 40 times more likely than white women to die of breast cancer.
Komen launches initiative after study reveals stunning statistic about Black women and breast cancer
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Jackson Township Tornado Damage
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost provided an update on the case involving Vincent Belmonte, the...
Grand jury declines to indict East Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Vincent Belmonte
Fraser was murdered by her ex-husband, now House Bill 3, baring her name is working its way...
Aisha’s Law moves another step closer to becoming law, would help protect victims of domestic violence