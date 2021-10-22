2 missing Cleveland boys believed to be together

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police ask the community to help find two missing teenage boys who detectives believe are together and receiving help.

Police identified them as 15-year-old Brad Kvet Jr. and 16-year-old Christian Vivian.

Kvet is 5′10″ tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Brad Kvet Jr. (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Vivian is 5′4″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Christian Vivian (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

“They both know that they are listed as missing and are evading the police and being unruly. Police believe both Brad and Christian are together and are receiving help. Anyone found assisting their unruly behavior will be charged accordingly,” the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee said.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Kvet or Vivian or have any information on where they may be.

