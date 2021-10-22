2 Strong 4 Bullies
Accident near Valley View Bridge leaves 1 dead

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., troopers from Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Cleveland Post responded to the scene of a fatal accident involving a semi-truck and a vehicle.

Investigation revealed a tan 2004 Honda Civic was traveling west on I-480 in the city of Garfield Heights just before the Valley View Bridge, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Honda lost control in the roadway and rotated before it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2022 Peterbilt semi-truck, according to the release.

The Honda then struck the concrete median divider.

The driver of the Honda Civic was James Hess, 65, of Garfield Heights.

Hess was seat-belted but died as a result of the accident, according to the release.

The semi-truck driver, William Nagy, 57, of Columbiana was also seat-belted and uninjured.

Neither vehicle had any passengers, according to the press release.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Garfield Heights Police and Fire Departments, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Kufner’s Towing, and Rich’s Towing.

I-480 was closed for about 2 and a half hours.

The events leading up to the crash and Hess’s condition are still being investigated, according to the release.

