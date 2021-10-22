2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Aisha’s Law moves another step closer to becoming law, would help protect victims of domestic violence

By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two years and 11-months ago a Shaker Heights mom and teacher, Aisha Fraser, was brutally murdered by her ex-husband.

He was a former judge and had gotten a break after high-profile individuals wrote letters on his behalf, the first time he was arrested for attacking her.

He came back and when he ran from the police Aisha was dead

She was killed in front of their children.

Fraser was murdered by her ex-husband, now House Bill 3, baring her name is working its way...
Fraser was murdered by her ex-husband, now House Bill 3, baring her name is working its way through the Ohio State house to help victims of domestic violence(Shaker Heights, Ohio)

That sparks community outrage about the lack of laws to protect victims of domestic violence.

On Thursday, Ohio passed out of the finance committee House Bill 3, known as Aisha’s Law.

That puts it on a faster track to becoming law the bill’s sponsor Representative Janie Boyd hopes by year’s end.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Black women are 40 times more likely than white women to die of breast cancer.
Komen launches initiative after study reveals stunning statistic about Black women and breast cancer
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Jackson Township Tornado Damage
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost provided an update on the case involving Vincent Belmonte, the...
Grand jury declines to indict East Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Vincent Belmonte
Two years and 11-months ago a Shaker Heights mom and teacher, Aisha Fraser, was brutally...
Aisha’s Law moves another step closer to becoming law, would help protect victims of domestic violence