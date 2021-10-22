Aisha’s Law moves another step closer to becoming law, would help protect victims of domestic violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two years and 11-months ago a Shaker Heights mom and teacher, Aisha Fraser, was brutally murdered by her ex-husband.

He was a former judge and had gotten a break after high-profile individuals wrote letters on his behalf, the first time he was arrested for attacking her.

He came back and when he ran from the police Aisha was dead

She was killed in front of their children.

Fraser was murdered by her ex-husband, now House Bill 3, baring her name is working its way through the Ohio State house to help victims of domestic violence (Shaker Heights, Ohio)

That sparks community outrage about the lack of laws to protect victims of domestic violence.

On Thursday, Ohio passed out of the finance committee House Bill 3, known as Aisha’s Law.

That puts it on a faster track to becoming law the bill’s sponsor Representative Janie Boyd hopes by year’s end.

