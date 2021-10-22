2 Strong 4 Bullies
Attorney general: East Cleveland police officer who shot, killed Vincent Belmonte will not face charges

Officials say Sgt. Larry McDonald shot and killed 18-year-old Vincent Belmonte during a police...
Officials say Sgt. Larry McDonald shot and killed 18-year-old Vincent Belmonte during a police pursuit(East Cleveland Police Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost provided an update on the case of Vincent Belmonte, the man who was shot and killed by an East Cleveland police officer in January 2021.

The state’s attorney general said, after reviewing facts and evidence, East Cleveland Police Sgt. Larry McDonald will not face criminal charges for the fatal shooting of Belmonte.

Autopsy results show that Belmonte, 19, was hit by the officer’s gunfire multiple times, including in the back of his head, following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and foot chase.

Vincent Belmonte of Cleveland
Vincent Belmonte of Cleveland(East Cleveland , Euclid Ave.)

Belmonte was found to have a firearm with an extended magazine in his possession during the pursuit.

Autopsy reveals man shot by East Cleveland Police was hit 3 times from back, once in side of chest

The officer-involved shooting case was turned over to the state’s attorney general’s office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to determine if East Cleveland Police Sgt. Larry McDonald’s actions were justified and whether he should face felony charges.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner previously said there was some sort of violation or error with how McDonald operated his body camera during the incident, leaving only several seconds of footage available from the shooting.

East Cleveland Officer who turned off his body camera before firing fatal shots to get written reprimand and more training, but no suspension

Chief Gardner said that was not a fireable offense.

McDonald was eventually placed back to work with the East Cleveland Police Department, but on modified duty.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the briefing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

