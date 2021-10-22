Attorney general: East Cleveland police officer who shot, killed Vincent Belmonte will not face charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost provided an update on the case of Vincent Belmonte, the man who was shot and killed by an East Cleveland police officer in January 2021.

The state’s attorney general said, after reviewing facts and evidence, East Cleveland Police Sgt. Larry McDonald will not face criminal charges for the fatal shooting of Belmonte.

Autopsy results show that Belmonte, 19, was hit by the officer’s gunfire multiple times, including in the back of his head, following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and foot chase.

Vincent Belmonte of Cleveland (East Cleveland , Euclid Ave.)

Belmonte was found to have a firearm with an extended magazine in his possession during the pursuit.

The officer-involved shooting case was turned over to the state’s attorney general’s office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to determine if East Cleveland Police Sgt. Larry McDonald’s actions were justified and whether he should face felony charges.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner previously said there was some sort of violation or error with how McDonald operated his body camera during the incident, leaving only several seconds of footage available from the shooting.

Chief Gardner said that was not a fireable offense.

McDonald was eventually placed back to work with the East Cleveland Police Department, but on modified duty.

