Car stolen from Akron convenience store

Akron Police are looking to identify a suspect who stole a 2014 Ford Focus from 32 East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue.(Akron Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to identify a suspect who stole a 2014 Ford Focus from 32 East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue.

The victim stopped at the convenience store and went inside.

The victim spotted the suspect, who had been in front of the victim in line, getting into his vehicle and driving off.

The car had a backpack with a large amount of money.

If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the person pictured, please contact Akron Police Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Help APD Identify Auto Theft Suspect (#21-133071). On October 15, 2021, the pictured suspect stole a 2014 Ford Focus...

Posted by Akron Police Department on Friday, October 22, 2021

