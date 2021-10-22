Car stolen from Akron convenience store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to identify a suspect who stole a 2014 Ford Focus from 32 East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue.

The victim stopped at the convenience store and went inside.

The victim spotted the suspect, who had been in front of the victim in line, getting into his vehicle and driving off.

The car had a backpack with a large amount of money.

If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the person pictured, please contact Akron Police Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Help APD Identify Auto Theft Suspect (#21-133071). On October 15, 2021, the pictured suspect stole a 2014 Ford Focus... Posted by Akron Police Department on Friday, October 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.