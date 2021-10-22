2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns take on Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates after scoring a 51-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos, both teams with a 3-3 record, for the 8:20 p.m. game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.

The injury-depleted Cleveland Browns received a little good news ahead of Thursday night’s prime-time home game against the Denver Broncos.

Reliable wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from the Injured Reserve list on Thursday after missing the last four games while recovering from a knee injury.

NFL Network’s James Palmer also reported that OBJ will take the field, despite a shoulder injury.

While the return of the five-time Pro Bowl receiver and OBJ is helpful, the Cleveland Browns will still be without quarterback Baker Mayfield and both star running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Reports are out that Mayfield’s torn labrum isn’t the only injury keeping him out of the game.

The QB1 also fractured his humerus bone, according to FOX NFL Sunday insider Jay Glazer.

QB Case Keenum will be at the helm for the orange and brown with QB Nick Mullens suited up behind him, Browns insider Andrew Gribble confirmed earlier on Thursday

GAME UPDATES:

The Browns showed that they weren’t going to let an injured roster stop them from scoring with an opening drive touchdown in just 2:40 into the game with five plays for 75 yards, thanks especially to TE Austin Hooper and RB D’Ernest Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

