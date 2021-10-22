2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers ‘Let Em Know’ as 2021-22 home season tips off

Season will shine spotlight on Cleveland through basketball
The Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team will draw energy from their first performance in front of a live audience in a year(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs want to use this basketball season to let the world know about Cleveland, calling the campaign “Let Em Know.”

“Basketball blurs the line between pop culture and basketball, and we’re trying to highlight some other things throughout the city,” said Chris Kaiser, vice president of marketing for the Cavs.

Cavs fans will receive a “Let Em Know” T-shirt and there’s all new merchandise for the All-Star season, the NBA’s best coming to Cleveland in February.

And for the Cavs PowerHouse Dance team, they will perform in front of a live audience after a year of virtual performances.

“It’s huge,” said Alexis Nelson, a dance team captain. “It gives us the energy to perform at our best.”

The Cavs recommend face masks, although they’re not required. And spectators don’t need a vaccine card, but for the first time in a year-and-a-half, there will be full capacity crowds.

“It’s going to be a stark difference, upwards of 17,000 people in the building,” said Kaiser. “We’re going to be one of the funnest teams in the league to watch.”

The Cavs tip off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. on Friday.

