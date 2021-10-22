Cleveland mayoral candidates square off at forum on children’s education and safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelly, one of whom will be Cleveland’s next mayor, addressed a small in-person audience at the City Club.

More were in the audience via the internet to address concerns and their plans for ensuring the safety and welfare of the city’s children.

They talked about safe schools where learning has to take place, getting to and from school safely, the digital divide, and culturally competent staff to address the educational needs of the district’s students.

Both Kelly and Bibb talked about what they would do with the $541 million coming to the city from the Coronavirus Federal Relief Fund or ARPA.

They talked about the need for more after-school programming and parental and community involvement to address the systemic problems plaguing the district.

The discussion was moderated by 19 News Anchor Sia Nyorkor.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

