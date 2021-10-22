2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police officer resigns after complaint from domestic violence victim alleging he returned to her house for drinks after work (video)

The domestic violence victim says the officer was ‘overly affectionate’ and made her uncomfortable after arresting her husband.
A majority of the body camera footage from Officer Jonathan Hejny is blurred, because he is...
A majority of the body camera footage from Officer Jonathan Hejny is blurred, because he is with the suspect inside the hospital before taking him to be booked into jail.(Cleveland Police)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine if a police officer who’d just arrested your spouse came back to your house afterwards for drinks.

One woman filed a complaint with Cleveland Police saying that’s exactly what happened to her after she called for help in a domestic violence situation.

19 Investigates obtained exclusive video of officers taking her husband to jail before she says one of them returned to her home and crossed a line.

A majority of the body camera footage from Officer Jonathan Henjy is blurred, because he is with the suspect inside the hospital before taking him to be booked into jail.

However, you can hear the suspect ask officers from the back seat of the patrol car, “You’re taking me to jail? Is that where I’m going?”

Officers say the man’s wife called police during a heated argument late at night.

“Our policy says we have to separate and arrest somebody,” Officer Henjy replied. “See what the alcohol does? It’s all the alcohol buddy.”

Ironically, hours after making that comment about alcohol, a disciplinary notice from Cleveland’s Police Chief says Henjy returned to the couple’s home and drank alcohol with the man’s wife-- the domestic violence victim.

Hejny was apparently off the clock, but the woman filed a complaint in the days afterwards, and she told investigators Hejny’s “overly affectionate behavior caused her to feel uncomfortable.”

It’s unclear if Hejny knew the woman outside of work before arresting her husband. However, you can hear him tell her husband he’s been called to their home on duty several times before.

“You guys have been through this before. I’ve dealt with you two or three times,” the officer said. “I recognized your address as soon as they broadcasted it.”

Records we obtained show Henjy resigned in June before investigators finished looking into the complaint the woman filed against him.

He’d been with the department for just a little more than 10 years.

We attempted to reach him for comment and to get his side of this story. We did not hear back.

