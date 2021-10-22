2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman wants to help young children overcome depression, suicidal thoughts

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chelsea Brown owns Victory Empowerment in Cleveland. It’s a group that mentors young children for absolutely no cost at all.

Their message is simple: Empowering kids to fight their depression.

“Know how to use their mind because your brain is really like a computer and a lot of people just have their brains on autopilot, so I want to help the children to stay positive,” she added.

Brown told 19 News she’s glad the discussion on mental health is expanding, which will help the future generations. She was 20 years old when she lost her mother. That’s when she experienced depression for the first time and decided that she wanted to help people fight the maze in their own minds.

“It was so devastating, after two decades of being in and out of mental hospitals and dealing with the struggles of losing my mom, I came up with tactics on how to deal and so I’m passionate about it,” she said.

Brown has come a long way and now hopes to help pull others out of the dark and into the light.

And to celebrate, the group is hosting a pre-skating party for the kids Zelma George Recreation Center from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday at noon to 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

