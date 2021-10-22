Traffic clears on I-90 EB following Friday morning crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic has cleared on I-90 eastbound after a crash triggered delays for Friday morning commuters.

Two right lanes were blocked on I-90 EB beyond West Boulevard and Lorain Avenue to W. 44th and W. 41st streets, according to OHGO.com.

Traffic started moving around 6:20 a.m.

A 19 News viewer spotted a flipped car at the crash scene. We are working to learn more.

Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan has the latest updates on 19 News This Morning.

FLIPPED CAR: I-90 EB before W. 44th with traffic getting by to the LEFT - slow approaching right now. More coming up on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/D1QHYnfhWF — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) October 22, 2021

