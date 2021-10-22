2 Strong 4 Bullies
Traffic clears on I-90 EB following Friday morning crash

Crash causes traffic delays on I-90 EB; lanes blocked
(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic has cleared on I-90 eastbound after a crash triggered delays for Friday morning commuters.

Two right lanes were blocked on I-90 EB beyond West Boulevard and Lorain Avenue to W. 44th and W. 41st streets, according to OHGO.com.

Traffic started moving around 6:20 a.m.

A 19 News viewer spotted a flipped car at the crash scene. We are working to learn more.

Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan has the latest updates on 19 News This Morning.

