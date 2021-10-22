Euclid Amazon employee wins $500,000 prize in company-wide vaccination sweepstakes

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An employee at Euclid’s Amazon fulfillment center won a half-million prize as part of the company’s Max Your Vax program.

Arnita, who chose to only share her first name because of privacy concerns, shared in an interview with 19 News how grateful she was.

“I never would have thought. I’m like: ‘me?! are you sure you got the right person?’” she said.

As part of the Max Your Vax program, Amazon offered cash and other prizes to warehouse and front-line workers who provided proof of vaccination or participated in company-wide vaccination clinics.

Arnita started working at the Amazon center three months ago and took the vaccine last March. The employee was working an overtime shift last week when a manager called her into a conference room for a Zoom call, where she was revealed to be a winner.

“I just started crying, and I don’t want to cry now,” she said. “I was so excited, I just started thanking God.”

Arnita has shared some of her planned purchases with her grand prize: “I want my own home. I’ve always wanted my own home, I’ve always rented and everything...I do want a car, a decent car that’s paid for.”

Even with the life-changing amount of money, Arnita isn’t planning to retire just yet: “I’m still thinking about coming back to Amazon...maybe not on a schedule, maybe like flex.”

Arnita did visit the Amazon center today to speak of her prize but didn’t intend to stay and work for long.

“I think I’m [going to] go and enjoy dinner and a cocktail with my family and my kids,” she said.

