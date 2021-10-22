Family pleas for return of dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A family isn’t worried about their car that was stolen at a Maple Heights gas station on Wednesday... they only care about their dog that was in the back seat.

“He’s my companion, my partner in crime, and I don’t know where he is and I just want him back,” brokenhearted owner Elizabeth Perry said. “I don’t care about the car, we don’t care about material things, we just want him back.”

She considers her 4-year-old black miniature Goldendoodle named Sirius “Kota” Black to be her furry son and an irreplaceable member of her family.

Perry didn’t sleep much last night… didn’t really sleep at all.

“Waking up in and out of sleep and crying, trying to hold it together and it continues to be difficult,” Perry said.

She’s devastated over what happened on Wednesday just down the road from her home.

“My nephew was at a gas station. Went in, when he came back the car was gone,” she explained.

Surveillance video obtained by 19 News shows the thief took off in the car with Kota in the back seat.

“I just don’t know where he’s at, what he’s doing, who has him, if he’s safe, if he’s alive,” a concerned Perry explains.

Since the theft, her family has spent every moment searching for her pup.

“We’ve been putting him on Facebook, calling friends, texting friends, putting him on on Instagram, we’ve had alert for a pet Amber alert, we’ve called Shaker Heights, we’ve gone to Bedford police, going to Maple Heights Police,” Perry said.

Perry has a desperate plea to whoever took Kota.

“He’s not gonna eat, he’s not gonna drink, he’s not gonna do anything but whine and cry for me as I’m whining and crying for him, so please just give them back. That’s all I want I just want my dog back,” Perry pleaded.

Call police if you know where Kota is or have any information on this theft.

