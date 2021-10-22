2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Ohio State University champion dies following fight with COVID-19, ex-teammates announce

** FILE ** Ohio State's Ivan Douglas (53) blocks against Penn State for quarterback Craig...
** FILE ** Ohio State's Ivan Douglas (53) blocks against Penn State for quarterback Craig Krenzel (16) on Oct. 26, 2002, in Columbus, Ohio. The largest member of Ohio State's No. 2-ranked and unbeaten team, the 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive lineman laughs a lot these days. He feels as if he has received a second chance--at life, of course, but also at a life that includes football. Douglas missed the 2001 season after doctors found a blood clot in his lung. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A member of the 2002 Ohio State University football national championship team has died as a result of COVID-19 complications, his former teammates said.

Ivan Douglas died on Thursday morning following a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to ex-teammate Chukwuemeka Nnamdi Onyejekwe.

According to Onyejekwe, the former starting tackle with Ohio State was, at one point, placed in a medically-induced coma due to the coronavirus during his month-long hospitalization.

Ex-OSU running back Andre Griffin also acknowledged the death of his former teammate with a tweet.

Douglas was part of the Buckeyes team who topped the University of Miami Hurricanes 31-24 during the 2002 BCS National Championship at Fiesta Bowl.

The 41-year-old was married and had two children.

