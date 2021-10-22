Former Ohio State University champion dies following fight with COVID-19, ex-teammates announce

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A member of the 2002 Ohio State University football national championship team has died as a result of COVID-19 complications, his former teammates said.

Ivan Douglas died on Thursday morning following a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to ex-teammate Chukwuemeka Nnamdi Onyejekwe.

According to Onyejekwe, the former starting tackle with Ohio State was, at one point, placed in a medically-induced coma due to the coronavirus during his month-long hospitalization.

Update: Our good brother Ivan Douglas has passed away 💔

Please keep his family in your prayers!

Ex-OSU running back Andre Griffin also acknowledged the death of his former teammate with a tweet.

RIP to my teammate Ivan Douglas. The conversations we had in the AUDI was classic.

Douglas was part of the Buckeyes team who topped the University of Miami Hurricanes 31-24 during the 2002 BCS National Championship at Fiesta Bowl.

The 41-year-old was married and had two children.

