Grand jury indicts Ashtabula man accused of killing woman, dumping her body near railroad tracks

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Grand Jury indicted Daniel Taylor on the charges of murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice.

Ashtabula police said Taylor killed Crystal Garney, 46.

Ashtabula woman was found murdered on Sept. 13, 2021. ((Source: Ashtabula police))

The Ashtabula woman was last seen at her E. 14th Street home on Sept. 8.

Garney’s body was found near a railroad right-of-way between Rt. 167 and March Road in Jefferson Township on Sept. 13.

Two other people are also charged in connection with Garney’s murder.

Randal Campbell and Heather Tinker are both charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

