Kindred Spirit at the Van Aken District dishes out chicken recipe for small, shareable plate
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week on Cleveland Cooks, we take you to The Van Aken District and a neighborhood favorite Kindred Spirit.
Chef Dennis Davis walked us through their small plates and shareables menu, and demonstrated the method for one of their most popular items, the Chicken Marbella, served on a bed of creamy polenta.
- 150g Olive Oil
- 125g Red Wine Vinegar
- 100g White Wine
- 13g Brown Sugar
- 75g Prunes (Quartered)
- 75g Frescantrano Olives (Thirds)
- 25g Capers
- 3ea Bay Leaves
- 8g Garlic (Minced)
- 3g Salt
- 2g Black Pepper
- 2g Parsley (No Stems)
- 2g Basil Leaves (Torn)
- 2g Oregano Leaves
All ingredients except for oil into a mixing bowl.
Whisk in olive oil.
Reserve some of the marinade for the sauce.
Marinate boneless skin-on thighs for at least 12 hours or overnight.
Grill chicken thighs, skin-side down, until charred and crispy.
In the meantime, put the reserved marinade in a sauté pan and reduce until the prunes and brown sugar are caramelizing and the sauce can stick to the chicken.
Glaze the chicken with the sauce and finish in the oven until meat is cooked through.
Serve on a bed of creamy polenta and cover with remaining sauce.
