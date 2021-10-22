2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kindred Spirit at the Van Aken District dishes out chicken recipe for small, shareable plate

By Jen Picciano
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week on Cleveland Cooks, we take you to The Van Aken District and a neighborhood favorite Kindred Spirit.

Chef Dennis Davis walked us through their small plates and shareables menu, and demonstrated the method for one of their most popular items, the Chicken Marbella, served on a bed of creamy polenta.

  • 150g Olive Oil
  • 125g Red Wine Vinegar
  • 100g White Wine
  • 13g Brown Sugar
  • 75g Prunes (Quartered)
  • 75g Frescantrano Olives (Thirds)
  • 25g Capers
  • 3ea Bay Leaves
  • 8g Garlic (Minced)
  • 3g Salt
  • 2g Black Pepper
  • 2g Parsley (No Stems)
  • 2g Basil Leaves (Torn)
  • 2g Oregano Leaves

All ingredients except for oil into a mixing bowl.

Whisk in olive oil.

Reserve some of the marinade for the sauce.

Marinate boneless skin-on thighs for at least 12 hours or overnight.

Grill chicken thighs, skin-side down, until charred and crispy.

In the meantime, put the reserved marinade in a sauté pan and reduce until the prunes and brown sugar are caramelizing and the sauce can stick to the chicken.

Glaze the chicken with the sauce and finish in the oven until meat is cooked through.

Serve on a bed of creamy polenta and cover with remaining sauce.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Sweet Moses
Sweet Moses to permanently close Gordon Square shop
Chef Douglas Katz, of Zhug, offers a mezze menu of small plates common in the Mediterranean and...
Cleveland Heights’ Zhug shares recipe for tasty butter-roasted shrimp dish
Latino man opens 2nd Uncle Tito’s Mexican Grill in Northeast Ohio
Latino man opens 2nd Uncle Tito’s Mexican Grill in Northeast Ohio
Martha on the Fly, a weekly pop up breakfast concept run out of Good Company in the Battery...
Martha on the Fly pop-up location dishes delicious cinnamon rolls