Kindred Spirit at the Van Aken District dishes out chicken recipe for small, shareable plate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week on Cleveland Cooks, we take you to The Van Aken District and a neighborhood favorite Kindred Spirit.

Chef Dennis Davis walked us through their small plates and shareables menu, and demonstrated the method for one of their most popular items, the Chicken Marbella, served on a bed of creamy polenta.

150g Olive Oil

125g Red Wine Vinegar

100g White Wine

13g Brown Sugar

75g Prunes (Quartered)

75g Frescantrano Olives (Thirds)

25g Capers

3ea Bay Leaves

8g Garlic (Minced)

3g Salt

2g Black Pepper

2g Parsley (No Stems)

2g Basil Leaves (Torn)

2g Oregano Leaves

All ingredients except for oil into a mixing bowl.

Whisk in olive oil.

Reserve some of the marinade for the sauce.

Marinate boneless skin-on thighs for at least 12 hours or overnight.

Grill chicken thighs, skin-side down, until charred and crispy.

In the meantime, put the reserved marinade in a sauté pan and reduce until the prunes and brown sugar are caramelizing and the sauce can stick to the chicken.

Glaze the chicken with the sauce and finish in the oven until meat is cooked through.

Serve on a bed of creamy polenta and cover with remaining sauce.

