2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lakewood kidnapping suspect says he was high on meth

Jeremy McCusker (Source: Lakewood police)
Jeremy McCusker (Source: Lakewood police)((Source: Lakewood police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Lakewood man accused of trying to kidnap a child during a soccer practice at Madison Park Wednesday evening appeared in Lakewood Municipal Court Friday.

Jeremy McCusker, who is charged with kidnapping, waived his preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

McCusker admitted in court he was high in court at the time of the crime.

Lakewood police were called to the park around 6 p.m. Wednesday after witnesses saw a man pick up the child and try to run away.

Several adults intervened and restrained the man until officers arrived.

The child, whose name is not being released, was not hurt.

McCusker is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

** FILE ** Ohio State's Ivan Douglas (53) blocks against Penn State for quarterback Craig...
Former Ohio State University football champion dies following fight with COVID-19, ex-teammates announce
Iron Jailen Cannon (Source: Family)
4th person pleads guilty in connection with disappearance, murder of Iron Cannon
Officials say Sgt. Larry McDonald shot and killed 18-year-old Vincent Belmonte during a police...
Grand jury declines to indict East Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Vincent Belmonte
Daniel Taylor (Source: Ashtabula police)
Grand jury indicts Ashtabula man accused of killing woman, dumping her body near railroad tracks