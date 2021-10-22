Lakewood kidnapping suspect says he was high on meth

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Lakewood man accused of trying to kidnap a child during a soccer practice at Madison Park Wednesday evening appeared in Lakewood Municipal Court Friday.

Jeremy McCusker, who is charged with kidnapping, waived his preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

McCusker admitted in court he was high in court at the time of the crime.

Lakewood police were called to the park around 6 p.m. Wednesday after witnesses saw a man pick up the child and try to run away.

Several adults intervened and restrained the man until officers arrived.

The child, whose name is not being released, was not hurt.

McCusker is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.