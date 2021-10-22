National Weather Service in Cleveland issues record number of tornado warnings in single day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday’s severe weather caused Cleveland’s National Weather Service to issue a record number of tornado warnings for a single day or event going back to 2005.
Ashland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, Summit, Stark, Trumbull. and Wayne counties were each under a tornado warning at some point in the day.
In total, NWS issued 11 tornado warnings with what it called a “sneaky, tricky severe weather event.”
The previous record was 10 tornado warnings from the severe weather event that happened June 12-13, 2013, NWS said.
The tornados and severe storms left a path of destruction in its wake.
A house in Wickliffe saw some of the worst damage in what the fire chief called a “very isolated” instance.
