2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler and unsettled; steady rain develops Sunday afternoon

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread clouds today and tomorrow with areas of drizzle. Colder air mass in place. A west steering wind will produce a few lake effect showers east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures middle to upper 50s for most neighborhoods. The current thinking is that the clouds break up for a time Saturday night. A light wind. This will allow temperatures to slip into the 30s with areas of frost overnight. You will not drop as much if you hang on to cloud cover. Low pressure strengthens over Kansas on Sunday. It will track into Ohio Monday. Widespread rain develops Sunday afternoon from south to north. We could be looking at some good rain amounts with this guy. High temperatures Sunday in the 55 to 60 degree range.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Tornado confirmed in Medina County with funnel cloud captured on camera
Tornado confirmed in Medina County with funnel cloud captured on camera
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/21/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast: Severe weather moves out; cooler temperatures move in
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty showers continue Thursday night as cooler weather returns