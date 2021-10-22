Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler and unsettled; steady rain develops Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread clouds today and tomorrow with areas of drizzle. Colder air mass in place. A west steering wind will produce a few lake effect showers east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures middle to upper 50s for most neighborhoods. The current thinking is that the clouds break up for a time Saturday night. A light wind. This will allow temperatures to slip into the 30s with areas of frost overnight. You will not drop as much if you hang on to cloud cover. Low pressure strengthens over Kansas on Sunday. It will track into Ohio Monday. Widespread rain develops Sunday afternoon from south to north. We could be looking at some good rain amounts with this guy. High temperatures Sunday in the 55 to 60 degree range.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.