Northeast Ohio weather: Cool weekend ahead; widespread rain on Sunday afternoon

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of Thursday’s severe weather, things will be much more quiet over the course of the weekend.

Unfortunately, there is still going to be some rain around from time to time, but thankfully, no severe storms.

Scattered showers will be moving through the area on Saturday, especially in the morning.

Showers will be more hit or miss during the afternoon.

Widespread rain will move in on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be quite cool.

Expect highs only in the 50s.

