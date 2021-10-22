2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Health Department releases guidance on COVID-19 boosters

(AP)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has issued guidance to more than 3,500 vaccine providers statewide to ensure they have access to the latest information about administering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, following action by the FDA and CDC.

For people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine:

  • Booster doses are authorized for all recipients of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 18 or older can get a second booster dose at least two months following the first dose.

People who received Moderna or Pfizer are eligible if:

  • They have received their second dose at least six months ago.
  • 65 years and older.
  • Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings.
  • Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.
  • Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

People who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines should not exceed three total doses at this time, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The mix and match approach is only applicable to booster vaccines, primary vaccination should be completed using the same vaccine.

You can learn more by clicking on these resources:

Fact Sheet: COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

Frequently Asked Questions: COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

