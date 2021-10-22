RTA plans new expansion for Cleveland’s West 25th corridor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The RTA is planning for a West 25th Street corridor expansion that would create new bus lanes and quicker routes for travelers.

Currently, more than a million riders are in the area, which is why it became a priority. This would represent the first RTA development project since 2014.

Below is a breakdown of what the RTA is planning with their “25Connects” project:

Connects Downtown Cleveland through 5 neighborhoods (Ohio City, Tremont, Clark-Metro, Brooklyn Centre, and Old Brooklyn) to the suburbs of Parma, Parma Heights Middleburgh Heights, and Strongsville.

Identifies several potential development scenarios within the neighborhoods of the Study.

Suggests land use and zoning recommendations to the city of Cleveland to make transit-oriented developments easier to finance, design and develop.

Assists leveraging the $1 billion MetroHealth Transformation Plan and MetroHealth’s other developments, providing further development incentives along West 25th Street

Identifies areas of concern regarding economic displacement along the corridor given the current level of market driven demand.

Serves the Latin-American population or people with Spanish-speaking origins in that neighborhood (46% of the Clark Fulton population identifies as such; the average in the state of Ohio is 5%).

RTA estimates construction costs to be approximately $40-$60 million.

