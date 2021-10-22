2 Strong 4 Bullies
RTA plans new expansion for Cleveland’s West 25th corridor

RTA construction would begin in 2024.
RTA in Cleveland
RTA in Cleveland(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The RTA is planning for a West 25th Street corridor expansion that would create new bus lanes and quicker routes for travelers.

Currently, more than a million riders are in the area, which is why it became a priority. This would represent the first RTA development project since 2014.

Below is a breakdown of what the RTA is planning with their “25Connects” project:

  • Connects Downtown Cleveland through 5 neighborhoods (Ohio City, Tremont, Clark-Metro, Brooklyn Centre, and Old Brooklyn) to the suburbs of Parma, Parma Heights Middleburgh Heights, and Strongsville.
  • Identifies several potential development scenarios within the neighborhoods of the Study.
  • Suggests land use and zoning recommendations to the city of Cleveland to make transit-oriented developments easier to finance, design and develop.
  • Assists leveraging the $1 billion MetroHealth Transformation Plan and MetroHealth’s other developments, providing further development incentives along West 25th Street
  • Identifies areas of concern regarding economic displacement along the corridor given the current level of market driven demand.
  • Serves the Latin-American population or people with Spanish-speaking origins in that neighborhood (46% of the Clark Fulton population identifies as such; the average in the state of Ohio is 5%).

RTA estimates construction costs to be approximately $40-$60 million.

