Scans show QB Baker Mayfield has 2 shoulder injuries, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been known that Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield had been playing through a torn labrum up until sitting out for the Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.

However, scans show that isn’t the only shoulder injury he suffered...

The QB1 also fractured his humerus bone, according to FOX NFL Sunday insider Jay Glazer.

Breaking: Baker Mayfield tells me in addition to his torn labrum he also fractured his humerus bone (shoulder) according to a scan this week. Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing. @NFLonFOX (1/2) — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 21, 2021

QB Case Keenum took the helm for the orange and brown with QB Nick Mullens suited up behind him, Browns insider Andrew Gribble confirmed earlier on Thursday.

As expected, QB Nick Mullens was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight's game.



Mullens has been with the Browns since early September and has 16 career starts under his belt. Some solid experience behind Keenum for tonight. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 21, 2021

The Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos, both teams with a 3-3 record at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.

The injury-depleted Cleveland Browns received a little good news ahead of Thursday night’s prime-time home game against the Denver Broncos.

Reliable wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from the Injured Reserve list on Thursday after missing the last four games while recovering from a knee injury.

NFL Network’s James Palmer also reported that OBJ will take the field, despite a shoulder injury.

OBJ will play tonight per source. He’s fighting through this shoulder injury I’m told. I said all day don’t count him out. He’s giving it a go. pic.twitter.com/rU7J1sQJvb — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 21, 2021

While the return of the five-time Pro Bowl receiver and OBJ is helpful, the Cleveland Browns will still be without both star running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

#Browns inactives:



QB Baker Mayfield

RB Nick Chubb

CB A.J. Green

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

G Hjalte Froholdt

T Jack Conklin — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.