Scans show QB Baker Mayfield has 2 shoulder injuries, reports say

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the first half of a preseason...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the first half of a preseason NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been known that Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield had been playing through a torn labrum up until sitting out for the Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.

However, scans show that isn’t the only shoulder injury he suffered...

The QB1 also fractured his humerus bone, according to FOX NFL Sunday insider Jay Glazer.

QB Case Keenum took the helm for the orange and brown with QB Nick Mullens suited up behind him, Browns insider Andrew Gribble confirmed earlier on Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos, both teams with a 3-3 record at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.

The injury-depleted Cleveland Browns received a little good news ahead of Thursday night’s prime-time home game against the Denver Broncos.

Reliable wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from the Injured Reserve list on Thursday after missing the last four games while recovering from a knee injury.

NFL Network’s James Palmer also reported that OBJ will take the field, despite a shoulder injury.

While the return of the five-time Pro Bowl receiver and OBJ is helpful, the Cleveland Browns will still be without both star running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

