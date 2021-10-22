Solon police assist in arrest of pipe bomb fugitive

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of Solon Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bainbridge Police Department, South Russell Police Department, and Orange Police Department arrested Kohn Krane earlier today.

Krane was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service after he didn’t appear for his sentencing in Federal Court District for the Northern District of Ohio, according to a press release.

Krane, 20, was charged in Aug. of 2020 with manufacturing explosives for malicious use (pipe bombs) and possessing unregistered firearms, according to a press release.

He was released on bond and eventually pled guilty to manufacturing explosives in Jan. of 2021.

He failed to appear for his sentencing in April and has been a fugitive since.

Krane was arrested at the corner of Hawthorne Parkway and Solon Road in Solon.

He was transported to the Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland, according to the release.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Violent fugitives can’t be allowed to roam our community freely. Especially fugitives capable of manufacturing and possessing explosives. The importance of the arrest today, the diligent and quality work our officers and task force partners put in made a difference. It made Solon a safer place, and that is the goal of the fugitive task force.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip here.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

